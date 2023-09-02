Man arrested in Kolkata for smoking on board international flight

A man was arrested at Kolkata's Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport early on Saturday morning on charges of smoking inside the washroom of an Indigo flight from Dubai to Kolkata.

The accused, Shubham Shukla, entered the washroom and started smoking there, an official at the airport said.

Cabin crew and even a co-passenger noticed it and immediately informed the pilot, after which the flight landed.

The flight official then contacted airport security and Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel, who are deputed for security arrangements at the airport, and who immediately arrested the passenger.

Shukla was first questioned by CISF officers and then handed over to the Airport police station under Bidhannagar City Police. The police are currently questioning him on what prompted him to take the illegal action while on board.

Shukla has been booked under Section 25 of the Aircraft Rules, 1937.

Indigo Airlines officials said smoking is totally prohibited in-flight for the safety of passengers. They also said that the passenger was "fortunately spotted smoking in time" and action was taken, or else his actions could have led to a "mishap".