E-cigarette ban violations: Centre issues public notice for stricter implementation of Act

In the notice issued recently it has also asked them not to advertise electronic cigarettes or take part in an advertisement that directly or indirectly promotes the use of electronic cigarettes.

Adding a note in the public notice, the ministry said, "Offense of production, manufacture, import, export,transport, sale (including online sale), distribution, storage and advertisement of electronic cigarettes is cognizable and punishable as per the statutory provisions of the Act".

Binoy Mathew, Manager, Voluntary Health Association of India, said, "Despite a ban on electronic cigarettes by the government of India in 2019, they are easily available in tobacco shops and online and are sold to children below 18 years of age".

"The ban on electronic cigarettes was introduced to protect our younger generation from a new form of toxic addiction. However, its enforcement has been weak, resulting in the market being flooded with cheap and unbranded Chinese-made e-cigarettes," he said while welcoming the government's move to bring the public notice for strict enforcement and implementation of the Act.

Despite heavy penalties and imprisonment, e-cigarettes are widely available across a range of sources, including tobacco vendors, general stores, and online providers.

Rampant use of E-cigarettes has been observed among the youth, including school children. "E-cigarette marketers have illicitly managed to achieve a foothold in the market that has not been completely redressed by the ban," Mathew said.