E-cigarettes may alter organs, hinder body's ability to fight infections

"This shows us that the flavour chemicals themselves are also causing pathological changes. If someone who frequently uses menthol-flavoured e-cigarettes was infected with Covid-19, it's possible their body would respond differently to the infection," she added.



Every organ has its own finely tuned immune environment, so disturbing that balance through e-cigarette use could lead to many long-term health effects, the researchers said.



"It's clear that every e-cigarette device and flavour has to be studied to determine how it affects health across the body," said Crotty Alexander.



Last September, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) rejected more than 946,000 flavoured electronic nicotine delivery systems (ENDS) products, such as e-cigarettes and e-liquids, prohibiting them from being marketed or sold due to lack of sufficient evidence on health benefits.



The decision came after a year-long review of millions of e-cigarette-related products by the global health body.



According to the FDA, flavoured tobacco products are very appealing to young people, with over 80 per cent of e-cigarette users aged 12 to 17. Therefore, it is imperative to assess the potential impact of its use.