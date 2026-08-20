Sugar stocks capped at 15 days as E20 cane diversion fuels prices, import push

The Centre has capped sugar stocks held by bulk consumers at 15 days’ consumption as prices surge ahead of the festive season, with cane diversion for the E20 programme tightening supplies and raising the prospect that India, traditionally a sugar exporter, may have to turn to imports.

The restriction will come into effect on 1 September and remain in force until 30 November, according to a notification issued by the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution.

Under the order, businesses consuming more than 10 metric tonnes of sugar a month as a raw material or for production cannot hold stocks exceeding their requirement for 15 days.

The government has classified confectioners, soft-drink manufacturers, food-processing companies, sweetmeat sellers and other institutional buyers as bulk consumers if their average monthly consumption was at least 10 metric tonnes during the preceding year, excluding the current month.

Institutions operated by the central and state governments, Union Territory administrations and local bodies have been exempted from the restriction.

The intervention comes as sugar prices reach record levels in some markets even before demand for sweets and processed foods peaks during Ganesh Chaturthi, Dussehra and Diwali. India, traditionally a sugar exporter, is also reportedly considering imports to strengthen domestic supplies.

According to a Reuters report, the government is considering removing the 100 per cent import duty on sugar, a move that could pave the way for overseas purchases.