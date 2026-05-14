India bans sugar exports until September 2026 to protect domestic supplies

India has imposed a ban on sugar exports until 30 September 2026 in a bid to safeguard domestic supplies and keep prices under control amid concerns over lower-than-expected production.

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), operating under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, announced the decision through a notification revising the country’s export policy for sugar.

Under the new rules, the export status of raw sugar, white sugar and refined sugar has been changed from “restricted” to “prohibited”. The restrictions will remain in place until the end of September next year or until further government orders are issued.

The government said the move was aimed at ensuring adequate domestic availability of sugar in one of the world’s largest producing and consuming nations.

However, exports to the European Union and the United States under existing CXL and Tariff Rate Quota (TRQ) arrangements will continue through established procedures outlined in official public notices.