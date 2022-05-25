Govt notifies capping of sugar exports at 10 mn tonnes for 2022; exports to be allowed with special permission

Amid historically highest exports, the Centre on Wednesday said it has notified capping of sugar exports at 10 million tonnes in the current marketing year ending September to maintain the domestic availability and price stability.

The notification was issued by the Directorate of General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) late at night on May 24.

As per the DGFT notification, sugar exports will be allowed with effect from June 1 till October 31 this year or till further order, whichever is earlier, with specific permission of the Directorate of Sugar under the Food Ministry.

In the ongoing marketing year (October-September), contracts for export of about 9 million tonnes have been signed, about 8.2 million tonnes of sugar have been dispatched from sugar mills for export and approximately 7.8 million tonnes have been exported.

According to the Food Ministry, the decision came in the light of record exports of the sugar. Sugar exports in the 2021-22 marketing year are "historically highest". Exports in 2020-21 stood at 7 million tonnes and 5.96 million tonnes in 2019-20.

"Taking into consideration unprecedented growth in exports of sugar and the need to maintain sufficient stock of sugar in the country as well as to safeguard interests of the common citizens of the country by keeping prices of sugar under check, Government of India has decided to regulate sugar exports w.e.f. June 1, 2022," it said.

Sugar mills and exporters need to take approvals in the form of Export Release Orders (EROs) from the Directorate of Sugar, Department of Food and Public Distribution, the ministry said in a statement.