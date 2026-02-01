Sunday sell-off erases Rs 6 lakh crore after Budget raises derivatives tax

Indian equity markets fell sharply during a special trading session on Sunday after finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced an increase in the securities transaction tax (STT) on futures and options in the Union Budget 2026, sparking heavy selling in derivatives-linked stocks.

The BSE Sensex was down 1,004 points, or about 1.2 per cent, at 81,265, while the Nifty slipped 330 points to 24,990 around 12:35 pm. The sell-off wiped out nearly Rs 6 lakh crore in investor wealth, with the total market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies falling to Rs 453.87 lakh crore.

Under the Budget proposals, STT on futures contracts has been raised to 0.05 per cent from 0.02 per cent. The levy on options premiums has been increased to 0.15 per cent from 0.10 per cent, while the tax on exercised options will rise to 0.15 per cent from 0.125 per cent.

Market participants said the changes represent a significant rise in trading costs for derivatives investors and could slow activity in a segment that has expanded rapidly in recent years. Futures and options trading has become a major revenue driver for stock exchanges and retail brokerages, making the sector particularly vulnerable to policy shifts.