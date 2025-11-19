SC castigates SEBI, CBI in Indiabulls probe, questions 'double standards'

The Supreme Court on Wednesday delivered a stinging critique of multiple regulatory and investigative agencies over their handling of allegations against Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd (now renamed Sammaan Capital), questioning what it described as a pattern of reluctance, inconsistency and institutional complacency.

A Bench of Justices Surya Kant, Ujjal Bhuyan and N. Kotiswar Singh was hearing a petition filed by the Citizens Whistle Blower Forum seeking a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe allegations of large-scale financial impropriety, including alleged round-tripping of funds, violations of the Companies Act and siphoning of money by the company’s promoters and subsidiaries.

During the hearing, Justice Surya Kant sharply criticised the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for what the Court viewed as a refusal to investigate the allegations despite having repeatedly asserted its exclusive jurisdiction over several aspects of corporate regulation.

“When it comes to taking over properties and selling them, you say you are the only authority with jurisdiction,” Justice Kant remarked. “But when it comes to investigation, you claim you have no power. Is it because some of your officers have vested interests? Every day we see double standards.

"In one matter, after we constituted a high-powered committee, your stand was that only SEBI could auction properties — and we know what has happened there. A property worth Rs 30 crore was sold for a few lakhs. When courts instruct you to perform your statutory duty, you claim you lack power. Why are your officers being paid if you have no power?”

The judge also expressed concern over what he described as the “surprisingly cool attitude” of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the case, saying the agency appeared unusually accommodating.