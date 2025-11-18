SC slams CBI for ‘political battles’, rejects plea to open probe into Jharkhand Assembly appointments

The Supreme Court on Tuesday, 18 November, dismissed a plea by the CBI seeking permission to initiate a preliminary enquiry into alleged irregularities in appointments and promotions in the Jharkhand Assembly Secretariat, rebuking the central agency for deploying its machinery in what it termed “political battles”.

A bench of Chief Justice B.R. Gavai and Justice K. Vinod Chandran, which had last year stayed a Jharkhand High Court order directing a CBI probe, refused to grant the agency a go-ahead. “Why do you use the machinery for your political battles? … We have told you so many times,” the CJI remarked while rejecting the application.

Appearing for the Jharkhand Vidhan Sabha Secretariat, senior advocate Kapil Sibal told the court it was “shocking” that the CBI appeared even before matters were listed. Additional Solicitor General S.V. Raju, representing the agency, denied any political motive, saying the CBI intervenes “when there is an offence”.

The case stems from the High Court’s 23 September 2024 order directing a CBI inquiry into alleged irregularities in appointments made between 2003 and 2007 under the Assembly Secretariat’s service rules. The Supreme Court stayed that order on 14 November 2024, after petitions challenged the ruling.