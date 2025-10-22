RJD leader Anil Sahani, once convicted by CBI court, joins BJP

Former Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Anil Sahani, who was disqualified from the Bihar Assembly three years ago following his conviction in a fraud case, joined the BJP in Patna on Wednesday.

Sahani, a prominent RJD face from Muzaffarpur and supposedly one of its star campaigners for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, was inducted into the BJP in the presence of Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan, the BJP’s election in-charge for Bihar, and national general-secretary Vinod Tawde. Party leaders described his inclusion as part of the BJP’s continuing efforts to consolidate Extremely Backward Class (EBC) support ahead of next month's Assembly polls.

A CBI court in Delhi had in 2020 found Sahani guilty of submitting forged air tickets in 2012, during his tenure as a Rajya Sabha MP, to claim leave travel concession (LTC) benefits. He was sentenced to three years in prison, which led to his automatic disqualification under the Representation of the People Act.

In the 2020 assembly election, Sahani had narrowly defeated the BJP’s Kedar Gupta from Kurhani by fewer than 900 votes. After his disqualification, Gupta reclaimed the seat in a by-poll and was later inducted into Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s cabinet.