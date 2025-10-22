Bihar polls: Why NDA’s ‘cash transfer bonanza’ has beneficiaries crying foul

What began as a high-decibel welfare blitz ahead of the Bihar assembly polls is now mired in controversy and confusion. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who once denounced “revadi culture” (freebies in politics), transferred Rs 10,000 each to 75 lakh women in Bihar on 26 September under the state’s Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana — a massive Rs 7,500 crore disbursal in toto.

Barely a week later, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar followed suit, crediting another Rs 10,000 each to 25 lakh women, totalling Rs 2,500 crore, through direct benefit transfer (DBT).

The combined Rs 10,000 crore transfer was hailed by political observers as a potential game-changer in the battleground that is the ongoing pre-election campaigning.

The ruling NDA projected it as a landmark measure for the empowerment of women, while a stunned INDIA bloc, which had promised Rs 2,500 monthly assistance under its Mai Bahin Yojana, was left scrambling for a counter-narrative.

But as the campaign gained momentum, cracks began to appear in the NDA’s grand narrative.

Videos shared by journalist Ajit Anjum on social media show women from Bihar’s Patna district alleging that they never received the promised money, indicating corruption or administrative failure in the delivery system.

“I met 50 Jeevika Didis in a village in Bihar. Out of them, 40 have not received the amount of Rs 10,000. Because of this, they are angry,” Anjum wrote on X.