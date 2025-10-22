2 lakh Jeevika Didis, all other ‘contract workers’ in Bihar govt shall be made permanent: Tejashwi

At a press conference in Patna today to announce his poll promises, Yadav criticised the current Nitish Kumar-led NDA government for their injustice against Jeevika Didis and reasserted that the INDIA parties would prioritise marginalised groups while implementing policies for employment and social security.

Bihar’s 243-member assembly will vote in two phases on 6 and 11 November respectively, with counting on 14 November. The race between the ruling NDA and the opposition INDIA bloc remains close, as both sides vie for support among key constituencies — including women, and not just these women community mobilisers either.

RJD has fielded 24 women among its 143 candidates, and identified women on the list include:

Renu Kushwaha (Bihariganj)

Anita Devi Mahato (Warsaliganj)

Mala Pushpam (Hasanpur)

Sandhya Rani Kushwaha (Madhuban)

Dr Karishma Rai (Parsa)

Bima Bharti (Rupauli)

Rekha Gupta (Bankipur)

Sweety Sima Hembram (Katoria, an ST-reserved seat)

Shweta Suman (Mohania, an SC-reserved seat)

Savitri Devi (Chakai)

Chandni Devi Singh (Baniapur)

Vajayanti Devi (Atri)

Pinki Chaudhary (Rajauli, another SC-reserved seat)

Shivani Shukla (Lalganj)

Veena Devi (Mokama)

Dr Ejya Yadav (Mohiuddinnagar)

Prema Chaudhary (Patepur, another SC-reserved seat)

Rekha Paswan (Masaurhi, also SC-reserved)

Purnima Devi (Gobindpur)

Ishrat Parveen (Pranpur)

Smita Purve Gupta (Parihar)

There are a few more female candidates from the INDIA bloc, of course. The Congress has 5 (out of a total of 61 seats it is contesting), for a start.

Details of education, marital status, work experience and whether they’re first‑time candidates haven’t been fully declared yet, but should make for interesting evaluation — especially as the NDA also has been making a fuss about the importance of women in the state.