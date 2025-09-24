When sun is shining in sky, no need to declare it: Congress on Tejashwi as CM face in Bihar

Senior Congress leader Pawan Khera on Wednesday hinted that the party was fine with RJD's Tejashwi Yadav as the INDIA bloc's chief ministerial face in the Bihar Assembly polls, without explicitly declaring it.

Khera, who is the party's media and publicity department chief, spoke to journalists on the sidelines of the Congress Working Committee meeting in Patna.

Asked about the reluctance of the Congress to declare Yadav as the CM face of the Mahagathbandhan, he replied, "We are contesting on issues. Faces are in front of you. All is known to everyone. You are asking a question, to which the answer is already known."

To a pointed query as to why the Congress, which had backed Yadav as the chief ministerial candidate in 2020, was shying away this time, he responded poetically, "When the sun is shining bright in the sky, you do not need to declare it."