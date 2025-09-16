Tejashwi Yadav hits back at PM’s ‘infiltration’ remarks as Bihar poll diversion

RJD leader and leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday, 16 September, hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his remarks on “infiltration” in Bihar, dismissing them as “diversionary tactics” ahead of the state assembly elections.

Speaking to reporters a day after the PM’s rally in Purnea, where the BJP accused the Opposition of “shielding and defending” infiltrators, Yadav questioned the government’s record. “Let us, for a moment, assume there are infiltrators in Bihar. Then the question arises — what have you (Modi) been doing all along? You have been in power for 11 years at the Centre. The NDA has ruled the state for 20 years. Have you even identified a single infiltrator in Bihar?”

At the Purnea rally, the prime minister had warned that infiltration was leading to a “demographic crisis” and that ordinary citizens were “worried about the honour of their sisters and daughters.”