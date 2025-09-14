Tejashwi Yadav slams Bihar govt over wretched condition of Purnea hospital

RJD leader and former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav conducted a surprise late-night inspection of the GMCH (Government Medical College) and Hospital in Purnea and criticised the state of healthcare facilities, calling it a 'shameful reflection' of 20 years of NDA rule in Bihar.

In a detailed post on X, Tejashwi Yadav described the hospital's condition as 'wretched' and accused the NDA government of prioritising infrastructure over essential staffing and equipment. He also released a video highlighting the situation inside the hospital, urging people to 'see for themselves' the ground reality.