Bihar’s battle to claim its right and exert its will

The Modi government observes 25 June, the day Emergency was promulgated in 1975, as ‘Samvidhan Hatya Diwas’. The Modi and Yogi governments have a penchant for renaming places and assigning fancy names to various days of the year. But marking a day as the anniversary of the murder of the Constitution begs the question: when was the Constitution reborn? Or is it the Modi government’s way of telling us that it treats the Constitution as a dead letter?

June 25 this year was the 50th anniversary of the Emergency and the Election Commission of India (ECI) chose this very day to launch an unprecedented special intensive revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls in Bihar. The irony couldn’t be more stark: What better way to mark the golden jubilee of the ‘murder of the Constitution’ than to target possibly the most fundamental constitutional right — universal adult franchise?!

The irony was not lost on the people of Bihar. They were struck by the uncanny resemblance of this electoral purification drive — this ‘votebandi’ — with the ‘notebandi’ (demonetisation) on the night of 8 November 2016. That too was purportedly an intensive purification drive, an effort to purge the economy of the evil influence of black money.

It didn’t take long for Bihar to wake up to the alarming immediate implications of the SIR — the threat of mass disenfranchisement, to the tune of 20 million electors.