With Bihar SIR sub judice, CEC goes ahead with meeting to plan nationwide rollout

Even as the Bihar SIR project is sub judice in the Supreme Court, a key meeting at the Election Commission headquarters in New Delhi is underway on 10 September, Wednesday, gathering state officials to strategise the now-nationwide launch of the special intensive revision (SIR) exercise.

Senior EC officials are presenting policy details, while Bihar’s chief electoral officer is sharing insights from the recent SIR implementation in the state — a process that began in June, saw 65 lakh voters deleted, and is still being contested by not just Opposition politicians and parties but civil rights activists as well.

This marks the third chief electoral officers' meeting since Gyanesh Kumar was appointed as chief election commissioner; however, today’s session looks vital, as the blueprint for a pan-India SIR is supposedly taking shape. The Commission has confirmed that, following the Bihar’s exercise, the SIR exercise to update electoral rolls will soon cover the entire country.

The EC is expected to roll out the programme in Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal later this year itself, to prepare ahead of the 2026 legislative elections. The primary goal, purportedly, is identifying and removing illegal foreign migrants — ostensibly those from Bangladesh and Myanmar primarily, Muslims of course — by rigorously confirming birthplace and identity. The Bihar revised draft rolls, after all the fuss, threw up no foreigners whatsoever that we have been informed of by the ECI — which, we assume, would love to make a song and dance of its success if any had been located.