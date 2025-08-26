Did ECI miss Bihar's dead and ‘permanently shifted’ voters in Jan?

Even as the Election Commission of India (ECI) has uploaded the list of 65 lakh Bihar voters dropped from the draft electoral list released on 1 August, number crunchers are finding it difficult to track trends. One such analyst explains that the format in which the booth-wise names have been shared by the ECI makes any analysis time-consuming and cumbersome. Tracing trends is therefore taking time, he explained.

However, an analysis published in the Indian Express of names dropped in just three of the 38 districts of the state, namely Patna, Madhubani and East Champaran, shows some interesting trends. The three districts together account for 36 Assembly seats, 22 of which were won by the NDA in 2020. These three districts also happen to have recorded the most deletions.

1. 10.63 lakh voters (16.5 per cent of the 65-lakh dropped) have been dropped from the lists in these three districts

2. Permanently shifted (36.74 per cent), deceased (32.23 p.c.), absent (21.2 p.c.) and already enrolled (9.8 p.c.) were the reasons cited for deletion