Will the ECI still defy the Supreme Court on Aadhaar?

The snake isn’t dead yet, but it has been defanged. The Supreme Court’s ruling of 8 September may not have decisively stopped the ‘votebandi’ campaign but the threat that millions might lose their right to vote has receded considerably.

This verdict is not a victory for any political party but rather a victory for the invisible ‘demos’ of democracy. Applied nationwide, it could save a hundred million citizens from having their names struck off the rolls in forthcoming iterations of the SIR (special intensive revision) exercise. In that sense, this order — to grant voting rights on the basis of Aadhaar — may well prove to be historic.

At first glance, the order looks limited in scope and technical. The Election Commission of India’s (ECI) SIR experiment in Bihar had raised a host of constitutional, legal and procedural questions. The Supreme Court’s latest directive does not address any fundamental questions; it limits itself to a practical one: what documents must the Election Commission accept when drawing up a new voters’ list?

But that narrow question had become the biggest question in the state’s SIR battlefield. Reason: the ECI’s bizarre new list of documents. Until now, no papers were demanded from existing voters during revisions. Only new applicants had to fill Form 6 and submit one or two documents out of a widely available list. But in its SIR guidelines, the ECI junked nine of those 12 old documents, added eight new ones, and came up with a fresh list of 11 that would be considered valid for the SIR.