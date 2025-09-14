Rahul Gandhi not the ‘vote chori’ culprit, ex-CEC Quraishi suggests to ECI

Former chief election commissioner S.Y. Quraishi on Sunday lashed out at the Election Commission’s handling of Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi’s “vote theft” charges, lamenting that instead of pursuing a fair probe, the poll body chose to chastise him in what he described as a tone both “objectionable and offensive”.

In an interview with PTI ahead of the launch of his new book Democracy’s Heartland, Quraishi said much of Rahul Gandhi’s rhetoric, including his reference to the allegations as a “hydrogen bomb,” was political language. However, the underlying complaints, he stressed, warranted a detailed investigation.

Quraishi also criticised the EC’s approach to the special intensive revision of electoral rolls in Bihar, warning that the body has “opened a Pandora’s box” that could backfire.

“You know when I hear criticism of the EC, it concerns me deeply, both as a citizen and as someone who has served the institution,” he said. “The EC itself has to do introspection and stand firm against all pressures that may influence its decisions.”

Highlighting the importance of opposition voices, Quraishi said the body should prioritise their concerns. “They (the opposition) are the underdogs. My approach was always to throw open the doors for them, listen to them, and address their concerns wherever possible,” he said.