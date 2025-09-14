Rahul Gandhi not the ‘vote chori’ culprit, ex-CEC Quraishi suggests to ECI
S.Y. Quraishi attacked EC’s special voter roll revision in Bihar, warning it had “opened a Pandora’s box” that could backfire
Former chief election commissioner S.Y. Quraishi on Sunday lashed out at the Election Commission’s handling of Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi’s “vote theft” charges, lamenting that instead of pursuing a fair probe, the poll body chose to chastise him in what he described as a tone both “objectionable and offensive”.
In an interview with PTI ahead of the launch of his new book Democracy’s Heartland, Quraishi said much of Rahul Gandhi’s rhetoric, including his reference to the allegations as a “hydrogen bomb,” was political language. However, the underlying complaints, he stressed, warranted a detailed investigation.
Quraishi also criticised the EC’s approach to the special intensive revision of electoral rolls in Bihar, warning that the body has “opened a Pandora’s box” that could backfire.
“You know when I hear criticism of the EC, it concerns me deeply, both as a citizen and as someone who has served the institution,” he said. “The EC itself has to do introspection and stand firm against all pressures that may influence its decisions.”
Highlighting the importance of opposition voices, Quraishi said the body should prioritise their concerns. “They (the opposition) are the underdogs. My approach was always to throw open the doors for them, listen to them, and address their concerns wherever possible,” he said.
The former CEC said the EC erred in asking Gandhi to submit an affidavit rather than initiating an inquiry. “Rahul Gandhi is the Leader of Opposition. He represents millions of people. To tell him, ‘give an affidavit or else,’ is both offensive and objectionable,” he said.
Quraishi added that the proper course would have been to immediately order a probe, as is standard practice when complaints of electoral irregularities are raised. “Not only must the EC be fair, but it must appear to be fair. A probe brings out the facts. By missing this opportunity, the EC failed,” he said.
His remarks follow a statement by Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar last month, who told Gandhi to provide a sworn declaration within seven days regarding his allegations of irregularities in voter lists, or risk having his claims declared baseless. Gandhi had alleged over 1 lakh votes were “stolen” in Mahadevapura, Karnataka, citing data from the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, and had carried out a ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ in Bihar against alleged collusion between the BJP and EC.
Quraishi said while political rhetoric is to be expected, serious complaints must be investigated to maintain public confidence. “The whole nation is watching,” he noted.
He also questioned the exclusion of Electors Photo Identity Card (EPIC) from the list of valid documents for voter registration, calling it a “serious” misstep. “EPIC is issued by the EC itself. To disregard it is to undermine the system,” he said.
On the revision exercise in Bihar, Quraishi remarked: “It has taken the EC 30 years to bring the electoral roll to near perfection. To throw it aside and start afresh in three months is buying trouble. The EC has put its hand in the hornet’s nest, and it will hurt them.”
The former CEC noted that the Supreme Court’s directive to use Aadhaar has helped, but expressed surprise that the apex court had not similarly addressed the EPIC issue.
With PTI inputs
