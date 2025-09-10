Rahul in Raebareli: We will prove vote chori again in more dramatic ways

In his visit to the Congress stronghold and his constituency of Raebareli on Wednesday, Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi said the slogan 'vote chor, gaddi chhod (step down, vote thief)' was resonating across the country and would be proven in “more dramatic ways” in the days to come.

Speaking briefly to reporters outside an event venue during his two-day visit to the parliamentary constituency in Uttar Pradesh, he said, “The main slogan is ‘vote chor, gaddi chhod’ and that is being proved across the country. We will prove it again and again in more and more dramatic ways.”

Gandhi encountered opposition from BJP workers upon his arrival and his motorcade was blocked from reaching its destination after UP minister Dinesh Pratap Singh and his supporters staged a dharna, blocking the path of Gandhi’s convoy. Tensions escalated when police tried to remove Singh from the road, leading to a scuffle between BJP workers and the police.

Meanwhile, at a closed-door meeting with party workers from Harchandpur Vidhan Sabha in Dedauli, Gandhi referred to alleged instances of electoral fraud in Maharashtra and Karnataka, stating that there was “black and white” evidence of vote theft following the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

According to a party source present at the meeting, Gandhi claimed that in Maharashtra, the Congress and its alliance partners had performed well in the Lok Sabha polls but were nearly wiped out in the subsequent Assembly elections. He alleged that nearly 1 crore new voters had entered the electoral rolls after the Lok Sabha polls, and while the vote count for the Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena remained the same, all new votes went to the BJP.