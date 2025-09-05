Cong workers in Amethi demand action on 'abusive' FB post about Rahul Gandhi
The complaint demanded that an FIR be filed and that the person behind the social media account be prosecuted
Congress workers in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi have lodged a formal complaint with police, seeking legal action against a Facebook user accused of using abusive language against Rae Bareli MP and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi.
The social media post, which allegedly contained derogatory remarks about Gandhi and included an expletive referencing his mother Sonia Gandhi, has drawn strong condemnation from local party members. Protests were held in response, with calls for strict legal measures under existing laws.
Shubham Singh, president of the District Youth Congress, led a large group of supporters to Sangrampur police station on Friday to submit a memorandum to the authorities. Singh alleged that the offensive content was posted on 4 September by a Facebook user operating under the name 'Sunil Pal'.
In his complaint, Singh demanded that an FIR be filed and that the person behind the account be prosecuted.
“The matter has been forwarded to the district surveillance cell for technical investigation,” said Akhilesh Singh, station house officer at Sangrampur. “Once the report is received, legal action will be taken as per rules,” he added.
Amethi has traditionally been a stronghold of the Congress, having been represented in Parliament by several members of the Gandhi family over the years. Rahul Gandhi now represents neighbouring Rae Bareli in the Lok Sabha, while long-time Congress leader Kishori Lal Sharma holds the seat in Amethi.
The episode comes on the heels of another political controversy in poll-bound Bihar, where it was alleged that abusive comments were hurled by BJP members masquerading as Congress workers during the Congress and RJD's Voter Adhikar Yatra, purportedly targeted at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s late mother.
The alleged remarks sparked a wave of protests, a video statement from PM Modi, and a statewide, unsuccessful five-hour bandh by the NDA on Wednesday.
With PTI inputs