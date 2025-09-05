Cong workers in Amethi demand action on 'abusive' FB post about Rahul Gandhi

Congress workers in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi have lodged a formal complaint with police, seeking legal action against a Facebook user accused of using abusive language against Rae Bareli MP and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi.

The social media post, which allegedly contained derogatory remarks about Gandhi and included an expletive referencing his mother Sonia Gandhi, has drawn strong condemnation from local party members. Protests were held in response, with calls for strict legal measures under existing laws.

Shubham Singh, president of the District Youth Congress, led a large group of supporters to Sangrampur police station on Friday to submit a memorandum to the authorities. Singh alleged that the offensive content was posted on 4 September by a Facebook user operating under the name 'Sunil Pal'.

In his complaint, Singh demanded that an FIR be filed and that the person behind the account be prosecuted.