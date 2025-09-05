Bihar rebuffs BJP’s ‘nautanki’, bandh turns into self-goal

Why is there no ‘Gujarat Bandh’, shouted an irate office goer in Patna on Thursday, 4 September, before speeding away on his motorcycle. Why is there no outrage in Gujarat, he turned and shouted again as he gathered speed. He had been stopped by BJP workers and reminded of the bandh called by NDA alliance partners’ women wings to protest the alleged insult of PM Modi’s late mother with a five-hour Bihar bandh.

Like the officegoer, however, many in Bihar posed the same question, demanding justification for the disruption of normal life.

BJP and PM Modi’s attempt to latch on to the alleged abuse, used by one unknown man now in custody, tells its own story of desperation. It was not an accident that the BJP turned a random expletive allegedly shouted by a random man at a random corner on the outskirts of Darbhanga on 27 August into a huge electoral issue.

The Voter Adhikar Yatra had already passed and Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav had left Darbhanga riding on motorcycles. A week later, few seem to have watched the alleged video that recorded the abuse. Fewer seem to have a clear idea of the identity of the man although the police claim to have arrested the culprit.

That has not stopped the Union Home minister Amit Shah, BJP chief ministers, MPs, MLAs and sundry other leaders to demand that Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav must apologise. PM Modi’s mother is the nation’s mother, some of them said.

The PM himself travelled to Bihar and suggested that while he may forgive the culprit, he was certain that people of Bihar would teach a lesson to the culprits. He was clearly not referring to the random man from Darbhanga in custody. He had the assembly election in Bihar due in October-November, 2025 in mind.