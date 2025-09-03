“A mother is a mother, after all”: Tejashwi schools PM Modi in respect for women

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the Congress–RJD of abusing his late mother, ostensibly over a video recorded in Darbhanga during the Voter Adhikar Yatra in Bihar, RJD leader and chief ministerial hopeful Tejashwi Yadav hit back at the PM on X, reminding him of his own track record of hypocrisy when it came to respecting women and mothers.

Addressing nearly 20 lakh women through video conferencing, Modi had said on 2 September: “You all know that my mother is no longer in this world. Some time ago, after completing 100 years, she left us all. My mother, who had nothing to do with politics, was subjected to vile abuses from the RJD–Congress platform. This is deeply saddening, painful, and distressing.”

Taking a swipe at Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav, Modi added:

“Princes born in royal families won’t understand the suffering of an underprivileged mother and her son’s struggles. They believe power in Bihar belongs to their families. But you have blessed an underprivileged mother’s son and made him pradhan sevak. The naamdars cannot digest this.”