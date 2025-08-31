We have immigrant CM: Akhilesh Yadav on alleged motivation behind Bihar SIR

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday took a sharp jab at the Election Commission of India (ECI), claiming that Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi’s Voter Adhikar Yatra in Bihar had prompted the poll body to undergo its own version of a special review.

Speaking at Patna airport before his departure, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister remarked, "The Voter Adhikar Yatra has done an SIR of the Election Commission itself. The EC had been busy making things easy (jugaad) for the BJP, but despite that the party seems poised for a defeat in the Bihar assembly polls."

Akhilesh joined the yatra in Saran on Saturday, addressing a joint rally alongside Rahul Gandhi and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav in Arrah and paying a visit to RJD patriarch Lalu Prasad at his residence in Patna.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, he said, "I am confident that Tejashwi will form the next government in Bihar. I may not be in power at present, but I will try to help him by sharing my experiences."

Responding to the BJP’s criticism that the INDIA bloc is opposing the special revision of electoral rolls because it wants to protect illegal immigrant and 'foreign' voters, the SP leader retorted, "In our state, we have an immigrant (pravaasi) as the chief minister."

His remark was directed at Yogi Adityanath, originally from Uttarakhand, who settled in Gorakhpur and became head of a prominent religious institution.