From Rae Bareli to the capital: Rahul Gandhi bats for Rajdhani halt
Local residents have been consistently demanding a halt to make travel towards New Delhi easier and more accessible, says Congress leader
Congress leader and Rae Bareli MP Rahul Gandhi has written to Union railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, urging the introduction of a halt for the Dibrugarh–New Delhi Rajdhani Express at Rae Bareli junction.
In his letter dated 3 September, Rahul Gandhi highlighted that while the train already passes through Rae Bareli, it does not currently stop there, causing inconvenience to passengers from his constituency. He noted that local residents have been consistently demanding a halt to make travel towards New Delhi easier and more accessible.
“The people of my parliamentary constituency have repeatedly requested for a brief halt, particularly to facilitate travel to New Delhi,” Rahul Gandhi wrote, stressing that the demand has been pending for a long time. He specifically sought halts for train numbers 20503/20504 and 20505/20506 at Rae Bareli junction.
The Congress MP argued that fulfilling this request would not only address a longstanding demand but also provide significant relief to passengers traveling from Rae Bareli and nearby regions, many of whom frequently travel to the national capital for work, education, and medical purposes.
Confirming the development, Amethi MP Kishori Lal Sharma, a close associate of Rahul Gandhi, told PTI on Friday, 5 September, that the Congress leader had indeed written to the railway minister. He added that the issue of improved train connectivity has been a “core demand” of Rae Bareli residents for years and that Rahul Gandhi’s intervention reflects his commitment to addressing local concerns.
The appeal comes at a time when railway connectivity remains a key electoral issue in Uttar Pradesh, with opposition leaders frequently highlighting gaps in infrastructure and accessibility for smaller towns. The railway ministry is yet to respond to Rahul Gandhi’s request.
With PTI inputs
