From Rae Bareli to the capital: Rahul Gandhi bats for Rajdhani halt

Congress leader and Rae Bareli MP Rahul Gandhi has written to Union railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, urging the introduction of a halt for the Dibrugarh–New Delhi Rajdhani Express at Rae Bareli junction.

In his letter dated 3 September, Rahul Gandhi highlighted that while the train already passes through Rae Bareli, it does not currently stop there, causing inconvenience to passengers from his constituency. He noted that local residents have been consistently demanding a halt to make travel towards New Delhi easier and more accessible.

“The people of my parliamentary constituency have repeatedly requested for a brief halt, particularly to facilitate travel to New Delhi,” Rahul Gandhi wrote, stressing that the demand has been pending for a long time. He specifically sought halts for train numbers 20503/20504 and 20505/20506 at Rae Bareli junction.