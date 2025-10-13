Tejashwi vows to fight BJP like a 'true Bihari' amid IRCTC scam charges

RJD leader and former Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav has declared that he will continue his struggle against the BJP as long as he lives, following fresh legal challenges. On Monday, Tejashwi lashed out at Union home minister Amit Shah and stated, as a "true Bihari", he does not fear outsiders.

The statement came in response to a Delhi court framing criminal charges against Tejashwi, his father Lalu Prasad Yadav, and mother Rabri Devi, both former chief ministers of Bihar.

The charges pertain to an alleged corruption scandal involving IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation) hotel contracts. Despite the legal difficulties, Yadav appeared defiant, offering his supporters a message of resilience.

“A month ago, when Union home minister Amit Shah visited Bihar, he threatened not to let us contest elections. But I will fight and I will win. We are Biharis, true Biharis… We do not fear outsiders. Jai Bihar, Jai Bihari,” Tejashwi posted in Hindi on X.

He added, “As long as the BJP, which is anti-Constitution, remains in power and I am alive, we will continue to fight against it. There's a special thrill in battling storms. We have chosen the path of struggle. By walking this path, we will reach our destination.”

The court, presided over by special judge Vishal Gogne, framed charges of criminal conspiracy and cheating against Rabri Devi and Tejashwi Yadav. These charges relate to alleged irregularities in awarding operational contracts for two IRCTC hotels to a private firm.