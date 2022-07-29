Swiggy adopts permanent work-from-anywhere policy

Employees in partner-facing roles are however required to work from the office for a few days a week from their base locations.



"Our focus is to enable employees with as much flexibility in their work life within the contours of their job. We observed global and local talent trends while also having our ears to the ground listening to the pulse from employees, managers and leaders. This led us to introducing 'work from anywhere' as a permanent option for employees giving them the convenience of flexible cycles of work and leisure wherever they may be," said Girish Menon, HR Head at Swiggy, in the statement.



"We will continue to actively invest in reimagining employee experience, innovations in work and workplace experience to build a truly remote-first organisation," Menon said.