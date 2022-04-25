Swiggy to upskill delivery boys to become company employees

"While most may consider their association with the platform as a stop gap between jobs or an education, or even an additional source of income, we realise that there are some who want more. With aStep Ahead', Swiggy is creating a unique opportunity for those interested to flip their collar from blue to white and take on a managerial role," he added.



To be eligible for the role of a Fleet Manager, a Swiggy delivery executive must hold a college degree, possess communication skills and basic computer knowledge and should have been delivering with Swiggy for a few years.



Managing a fleet of delivery executives, the fleet managers, will be responsible for different roles like maintaining metrics like login hours, cancellations, resolving queries, and working on special projects for delivery executives.