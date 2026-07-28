Swiggy appoints Nandita Sinha as Instamart CEO after Amitesh Jha steps down

Swiggy has appointed former Myntra chief executive officer Nandita Sinha as the new CEO of its quick commerce business, Instamart, following the resignation of Amitesh Kumar Jha, who has stepped down to pursue opportunities outside the company.

The appointment will take effect on 3 August 2026, the company said on Tuesday.

According to a regulatory filing, Jha submitted his resignation on 28 July and ceased to be part of Swiggy's senior management with immediate effect.

The company thanked Jha for his contribution during a key phase of Instamart's expansion, acknowledging the role he played in strengthening the business.

Sinha joins Instamart after leading fashion e-commerce platform Myntra as its CEO. She brings more than 20 years of experience across consumer-facing businesses, having previously held senior leadership positions at Myntra, Flipkart, Britannia Industries and Hindustan Unilever.