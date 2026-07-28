Swiggy appoints Nandita Sinha as Instamart CEO after Amitesh Jha steps down
Former Myntra chief to take charge from 3 August as Swiggy reshuffles leadership following a series of senior-level exits
Swiggy has appointed former Myntra chief executive officer Nandita Sinha as the new CEO of its quick commerce business, Instamart, following the resignation of Amitesh Kumar Jha, who has stepped down to pursue opportunities outside the company.
The appointment will take effect on 3 August 2026, the company said on Tuesday.
According to a regulatory filing, Jha submitted his resignation on 28 July and ceased to be part of Swiggy's senior management with immediate effect.
The company thanked Jha for his contribution during a key phase of Instamart's expansion, acknowledging the role he played in strengthening the business.
Sinha joins Instamart after leading fashion e-commerce platform Myntra as its CEO. She brings more than 20 years of experience across consumer-facing businesses, having previously held senior leadership positions at Myntra, Flipkart, Britannia Industries and Hindustan Unilever.
Her professional background spans e-commerce, fashion retail and the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector.
The leadership change comes amid a broader reshuffle at Swiggy following its public listing. In recent months, the company has witnessed the departure of several senior executives and board members, including Company Secretary and Compliance Officer M. Sridhar, Independent Director Sahil Barua, nominee directors Sumer Juneja, Anand Daniel and Roger Clark Rabalais, co-founder Lakshmi Nandan Reddy Obul, and senior Instamart executives Ankit Jain and Hari Kumar.
Welcoming Sinha to the company, Swiggy Group CEO Sriharsha Majety described her as one of India's most accomplished consumer internet leaders, saying her customer-centric approach and operational expertise would help drive Instamart's next phase of growth.
He also thanked Jha for his leadership, crediting him with guiding the quick commerce business through an important period by introducing initiatives such as Noice, sharpening Instamart's differentiation strategy and improving contribution margins.
With IANS inputs