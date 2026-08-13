Tamil Nadu set to sign Rs 67,452 crore investment MoUs at Chennai summit

The Tamil Nadu government will host the Vetri Tamil Nadu Investors’ Summit in Chennai on Thursday, where it is expected to sign investment agreements worth Rs 67,452 crore.

Chief minister C. Joseph Vijay will preside over the summit in Guindy, which will bring together senior officials, industrialists, investors and representatives of major companies.

The government is set to sign memoranda of understanding with 97 companies for projects across various sectors. These investments are expected to create 1,06,998 employment opportunities in the state.

The event comes as the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government completes 96 days in office. Industrial development, employment generation and investment promotion have been among its key priorities since it assumed power.