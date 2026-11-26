The Sir Dorab Tata Trust and RD Tata Trust authorised legal action on Wednesday, 25 November. The Tata Sons board had approved a fresh five-year term for Chandrasekaran on 17 September, with the new term due to begin in February 2027.

Split vote at the centre of the challenge

The dispute turns on how the two Tata Trusts nominees on the Tata Sons board voted. Noel Tata opposed the resolutions, while Venu Srinivasan voted in favour. The trusts argue that the Articles of Association require their nominees to vote in unison and that the split vote invalidated the board’s approval.

The proposed petition is expected to ask the high court to declare the reappointment invalid and restrain Tata Sons from acting on it. The trusts are also expected to seek an injunction barring the company from passing resolutions without the affirmative vote they say is required under the Articles of Association.

Listing on the agenda for 30 November

The dispute has escalated days before the Tata Sons board is due to meet on 30 November. The meeting was rescheduled, and the proposed listing of the holding company is the main item for consideration and approval.

Tata Sons is reportedly proceeding with listing formalities under Reserve Bank of India requirements. Tata Trusts opposes the listing.

With agency inputs