Tata Trusts to move Bombay High Court over Chandrasekaran’s reappointment
Tata Trusts says a split vote breached board rules, days before the 30 November listing talks
Two Tata Trusts have authorised a Bombay High Court challenge to N. Chandrasekaran’s reappointment as Tata Sons chairman for a third term from February 2027
Tata Trusts, which holds 66% of Tata Sons, says the board resolution is invalid because its nominees, Noel Tata and Venu Srinivasan, voted on opposite sides
The challenge comes ahead of a rescheduled Tata Sons board meeting on 30 November, with the proposed listing of the group holding company at the top of the agenda
Tata Trusts is set to move the Bombay High Court to challenge the reappointment of N. Chandrasekaran as chairman of Tata Sons, the holding company of the Tata Group. The trusts contend that the board’s majority vote approving a third term for Chandrasekaran breached the company’s Articles of Association.
The Sir Dorab Tata Trust and RD Tata Trust authorised legal action on Wednesday, 25 November. The Tata Sons board had approved a fresh five-year term for Chandrasekaran on 17 September, with the new term due to begin in February 2027.
Split vote at the centre of the challenge
The dispute turns on how the two Tata Trusts nominees on the Tata Sons board voted. Noel Tata opposed the resolutions, while Venu Srinivasan voted in favour. The trusts argue that the Articles of Association require their nominees to vote in unison and that the split vote invalidated the board’s approval.
The proposed petition is expected to ask the high court to declare the reappointment invalid and restrain Tata Sons from acting on it. The trusts are also expected to seek an injunction barring the company from passing resolutions without the affirmative vote they say is required under the Articles of Association.
Listing on the agenda for 30 November
The dispute has escalated days before the Tata Sons board is due to meet on 30 November. The meeting was rescheduled, and the proposed listing of the holding company is the main item for consideration and approval.
Tata Sons is reportedly proceeding with listing formalities under Reserve Bank of India requirements. Tata Trusts opposes the listing.
With agency inputs