Tesla CEO Elon Musk to visit India in April; to meet Narendra Modi

American electric car maker Tesla CEO Elon Musk is visiting India later this month to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and is likely to announce the company's investment plans in the country, according to sources.

Musk, who has described as a 'natural progression' to provide Tesla electric vehicles in India, is likely to be accompanied by other company executives during the visit that is expected in the week of 22 April, a source said.

An e-mail query sent to Tesla to confirm Musk's visit remained unanswered.

In June 2023, Musk met with Modi during the latter's US visit and stated that he planned to visit India in 2024 while expressing confidence that Tesla would enter the Indian market soon.

His upcoming visit to India comes weeks after the government announced a new electric vehicle policy under which import duty concessions will be given to companies setting up manufacturing units in the country with a minimum investment of $500 million, a move aimed at attracting major global players like Tesla.