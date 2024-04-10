Elon Musk calls Peter Higgs a "smart human" on his demise

Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk, on Wednesday, called Peter Higgs, the physicist who proposed the Higgs Boson particle, a "smart human."

“He was an especially smart human,” Musk wrote in a post on X.com.

The Nobel winner physicist, known for his theory that explains how elementary particles get their mass, died aged 94 on Monday, 8 April at his home following a short illness, according to a statement from Edinburgh University, UK.

He was "truly a gifted scientist whose vision and imagination have enriched our knowledge of the world that surrounds us."

Peter first proposed the existence of a new particle in 1964, while working as a lecturer at Edinburgh University. Its existence was confirmed about 50 years later in 2012 by researchers at CERN, the European Organization for Nuclear Research, in Switzerland.