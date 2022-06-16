Tesla once again hikes its electric car prices

Elon Musk-owned Tesla has once again increased the prices of its electric cars across its entire lineup with some models going up by as much as $6,000.



According to the auto-tech website Electrek, after a year of increasing prices almost every month in 2021, Tesla slowed down the rapid rise in prices across its electric vehicles in early 2022.



However, now the electric vehicle company has updated its online configurator overnight to again increase prices across its entire lineup.



The Model 3 is the one that got the smallest price increase of all Tesla's lineup. Only the Model 3 Long Range is affected as it went from $54,490 to $57,990, a $2,500 price increase, the report said.