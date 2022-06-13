Imported long-range Tesla Model Y spotted in India

While Elon Musk has announced not to bring Tesla cars to India unless his demands are met, the rich and the famous are not deterred from importing a Tesla vehicle to the country.



A privately imported long-range model of Tesla Model Y on the street of Bengaluru has now surfaced online.



In the posts shared on social media by carcrazy.india, the car is shown at a wash shop, where the tailgate and the left side door of the car are shown open.



Model Y is a crossover version of Model 3 and is slightly more expensive than that of Model 3, which is the entry-level Tesla vehicle and was supposed to enter India last year.



The dual motor long-range Model Y starts at a base price of $62,990 and can reach $83,990 with all the available features.