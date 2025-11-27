Tesla opens biggest India hub as sales stall, bets on wide charging network

Tesla has opened its largest integrated sales and service centre in India, even as the American electric vehicle maker battles sluggish sales and slow adoption across Asia’s third-largest economy.

The new hub in Gurugram, near Delhi, combines a showroom, charging facilities and after-sales service bays in a single location — a move seen as part of the electric car maker's renewed push to gain ground in India.

Dealership data accessed by the BBC shows Tesla has sold just over 100 vehicles since its widely publicised debut in July. While the company received over 600 bookings by mid-September, only a fraction have translated into deliveries, even as rival premium EVs from BMW, Mercedes-Benz and BYD posted strong festive-season sales aided by tax cuts and higher local familiarity.

Tesla did not respond to the BBC’s queries on the low figures, but sources close to the company said the priority now is to “strengthen India’s EV ecosystem” to revive demand. The effort is built on a three-pronged plan to expand charging points, improve customer experience and push EV adoption with cost-of-ownership messaging.

At the hub launch, India head Sharad Agarwal argued that Tesla’s cost benefits are not immediately visible in the sticker price but emerge over time. Buyers, he claimed, could save up to Rs 20 lakh over four years through low maintenance and cheap home charging.