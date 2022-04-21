Tesla posts $3bn in profit, aims 1.5mn cars this year

On Tesla's Full Self-Driving Beta programme, Musk said, "with respect to full-self driving, of any technology development I've ever been involved in, I've never really seen more kinds of false dawns where it seems like we're going to break through but we don't."



Automotive revenue reached $16.86 billion, up 87 per cent from the same period in 2021, said the company.



Musk, who has made a Twitter takeover offer of $43 billion, said Tesla will hold a robotaxi event in 2023 and is aiming for volume production in 2024.