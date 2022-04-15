Twitter considering 'poison pill' strategy to fight back Elon Musk

Musk said during a Ted Talk session late on Thursday that he has aPlan B' ready if he fails to acquire 100 per cent of Twitter, without divulging any further details.



"I am not sure that I will actually be able to acquire it," the billionaire added.



In his offer letter to Twitter's board, the Tesla CEO had said that he would "need to reconsider (his) position as a shareholder" if the company refuses his offer.



Musk has also started a new poll with his nearly 82 million followers on Twitter, with the subject line "Taking Twitter private at $54.20 should be up to shareholders, not the board".



"Will endeavour to keep as many shareholders in privatised Twitter as allowed by law," he posted.



Meanwhile, Agrawal has tried to convince employees that the micro-blogging platform would follow a "rigorous process" on Musk's "unsolicited, non-binding" offer.



In a meeting with employees, the Indian-origin CEO said the board is still evaluating Musk's offer and will make a decision "in the best interest of our shareholders".