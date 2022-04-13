Elon Musk tells US regulator he reserves right to whack Twitter bird anytime

"The Reporting Person holds the Common Stock of the Issuer for investment purposes. Depending on the factors discussed herein, the Reporting Person may, from time to time, acquire additional shares of Common Stock and/or retain and/or sell all or a portion of the shares of Common Stock held by the Reporting Person in the open market or in privately negotiated transactions, and/or may distribute the Common Stock held by the Reporting Person to other entities.



"Any actions the Reporting Person might undertake will be dependent upon the Reporting Person's evaluation of numerous factors, including, among other things, the price levels of the Common Stock, general market and economic conditions, ongoing evaluation of the Issuer's business, financial condition, operations and prospects, the relative attractiveness of alternative business and investment opportunities, investor's need for liquidity, and other future developments," the filing added.



The filing further said: "From time to time, the Reporting Person may engage in discussions with the Board and/or members of the Issuer's management team concerning, including, without limitation, potential business combinations and strategic alternatives, the business, operations, capital structure, governance, management, strategy of the Issuer and other matters concerning the Issuer.



"The Reporting Person may express his views to the Board and/or members of the Issuer's management team and/or the public through social media or other channels with respect to the Issuer's business, products and service offerings.