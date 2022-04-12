Musk may remain engaged in Twitter strategy 'without limitation'

Tech billionaire Elon Musk would not be joining Twitter's Board of Directors but he may still engage with the social media company's management on a variety of discussions, an amended regulatory filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has clarified.



According to Teslarati, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO would be able to do this "without limitation".



Musk's update on his role as Twitter's single largest shareholder was reflected in an amendment to a Schedule 13D filing, which was dated Monday, April 11, 2022.