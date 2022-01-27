Tesla saw a breakthrough 2021 with $5.5 bn net income: Musk

"While we battled, as everyone did, with supply chain challenges through the year, we managed to grow our volumes by nearly 90 percent last year," Tesla CEO Elon Musk said in an earnings call late on Wednesday.



Tesla said its first Model Y vehicles to be made at its new Austin, Texas factory were nearing completion.



"If we were to introduce new vehicles, our total vehicle output will decrease; We will not be introducing new vehicle models this year. It wouldn't make sense," said Musk.