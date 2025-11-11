Tighter US visa rules push up subcontracting costs for Indian IT majors

Stricter US visa regulations and higher application fees are fuelling a surge in subcontracting costs for India’s leading IT firms, as companies increasingly hire locally in overseas markets to reduce dependence on H-1B visa holders.

According to data from UnearthInsight, Infosys reported the sharpest year-on-year rise in subcontracting expenses — up 11.5 per cent to 8.7 per cent of revenue in the September quarter. Tech Mahindra also recorded a 10.3 per cent increase in subcontracting costs as a share of revenue during the same period, though it saw the steepest annual decline at 9.6 per cent.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) remained the least reliant on subcontractors, with such costs accounting for only around 5 per cent of its revenue. Apart from TCS, all top eight Indian IT majors witnessed a sequential increase in subcontracting expenses in Q2, the data revealed.

“Infosys recorded the sharpest rise, driven by demand for new-age AI skills and project-specific location needs,” the report noted.

The spike in subcontracting costs comes amid tighter US visa rules and increased application fees, prompting Indian IT firms to rely more heavily on local subcontractors for onsite projects.

“Tech Mahindra’s costs declined as it focuses on margin optimisation, using consistent reduction in subcontracting as a key lever,” UnearthInsight added.