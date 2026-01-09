Trade deal with India stalled as Modi did not call Trump, says US commerce secretary

The proposed India–US trade deal collapsed last year because Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not personally reach out to United States President Donald Trump, according to US commerce secretary Howard Lutnick, who said the window for the agreement has now closed.

Speaking on the All-In Podcast, Lutnick claimed that while negotiations had been substantially completed, the final step required a direct call from Modi to Trump. “I set the deal up. But you had to have Modi call President Trump. They were uncomfortable with it. So, Modi didn’t call,” he said, adding that Trump alone concludes such deals.

Lutnick said Washington had assumed that an agreement with India would be finalised before similar deals with countries such as Indonesia, the Philippines and Vietnam. However, delays from New Delhi meant that the US moved ahead with those nations instead, negotiating terms that later made it harder for India to accept similar conditions.

“We assumed a trade deal with India before them. Then the deals came out at a higher rate and India tried to claw back,” Lutnick said, suggesting that New Delhi sought to revive talks after the opportunity had passed. “I said, ready for what? The train left the station three weeks ago,” he added.

According to Lutnick, the terms previously discussed are no longer available. “The US has stepped back from that trade deal that we had agreed to earlier. We are not thinking about it anymore,” he said.

The remarks come against the backdrop of sharply strained trade ties. After negotiations fell apart, the Trump administration doubled tariffs on Indian goods to 50 per cent in August last year, the highest rate imposed on any trading partner. The tariffs included a 25 per cent levy imposed in retaliation for India’s continued purchases of Russian oil.

Lutnick’s comments also follow President Trump’s approval of a bipartisan Russia Sanctions Bill that would grant sweeping powers to penalise countries buying Russian oil, petroleum products or uranium. The legislation proposes tariffs of up to 500 per cent on imports from such countries, including India, China and Brazil. Supporters of the bill say it is intended to cut off revenue streams funding Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Trump has previously warned that he could raise tariffs on India “very quickly” over its energy ties with Moscow, stating publicly that Modi was aware of his dissatisfaction.