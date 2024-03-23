Truth Social: Trump's social media company to go public

Shareholders of Digital World Acquisition Corp, a publicly traded shell company, voted Friday to approve a merger with former US President Donald Trump's media company.

This means that the Trump Media & Technology Group, whose main product is the social networking site Truth Social, will soon begin trading on the US tech-heavy Nasdaq stock exchange.

Trump would own the largest chunk of the combined company: nearly 79 million shares. That, multiplied by Digital World's Thursday closing price of $42.81, would put Trump's total stake at more than $3 billion (€2.8 billion).

But Trump won't be able to cash in Friday's windfall right away. That's because of a "lock-up" provision that prevents company insiders from selling newly issued shares for six months.