Judge denies Trump's motion to throw out classified files case

A US federal judge has denied a motion by Donald Trump's lawyers to throw out a criminal case that accuses him of illegally holding onto classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago mansion.

US District Judge Aileen Cannon — who was appointed to the bench by Trump in 2020 — denied the motion on Thursday, 14 March, hours after Trump's legal team argued that the central charge was too vague.

She ruled that the question "warrants serious consideration" but should not be decided at this point.

The former president has pleaded 'not guilty' to a 40-count indictment that accused him of retaining classified national security documents at his Palm Beach mansion after he left office in January 2021, and then obstructing US government efforts to retrieve the documents.