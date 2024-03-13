Biden and Trump set for 2020 rematch after winning party nominations

US President Joe Biden and his predecessor Donald Trump secured their parties' presidential nominations with impressive wins in another round of key primaries, setting the stage for a gruelling 2020 rematch between them in November.

Biden, 81, won the Democratic presumptive nomination on Tuesday after easily clinching the presidential primaries in Georgia, as the number of delegates in his kitty crossed the halfway mark of 3,933 pledged delegates. A total of 1,968 delegates were required to win the Democratic nomination for the 5 November presidential election.

Four states — Georgia, Hawaii, Mississippi, Washington — one American territory and Democrats living abroad held their primaries on Tuesday. Biden will formally be declared as the party’s nominee during the Democratic National Convention in Chicago in August.

Trump, 77, reached the 1,215 delegates necessary with an allocation of delegates from Washington state. He will be officially nominated at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee this July, marking the third consecutive time that he will lead the Republican Party in a presidential election.

The rematch, long anticipated, but hardly clamoured for, is broadly expected to mirror the 2020 campaign, though Trump will run this time under the spectre of 91 felony charges, scheduled to become the first former American president to go on trial in a criminal case on 25 March in New York, on charges that he falsified business records to hide hush money payments to a porn star.