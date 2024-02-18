Day after being fined $355 mn in civil fraud case, Trump unveils sneaker line

Former US President Donald Trump has launched a sneaker line, a day after a New York judge fined him and his companies nearly $355 million in the civil fraud case.

Trump unveiled 'Trump Sneakers' at Sneaker Con in Philadelphia. He placed a pair of gold sneakers, which a new website priced at $399 and named the "NEVER SURRENDER HIGH-TOP SNEAKER", on the podium as he spoke, media reports said.

"This is something I've been talking about for 12 years, 13 years, and I think it's going to be a big success," said Trump, the frontliner in GOP nominations in a potential rematch between him and President Joe Biden for the 2024 presidential elections.