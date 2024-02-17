New York judge fines Trump over $350 million in fraud case

A US judge on Friday ordered Donald Trump to pay nearly $355 million (€329.4 million) for fraud.

He also banned Trump from operating businesses in the state of New York for three years.

"The Court hereby enjoins Donald Trump... from serving as an officer or director of any New York corporation or other legal entity in New York for a period of three years," Judge Arthur Engoron wrote in his ruling.

He said that Trump and other defendants in the case "are incapable of admitting the error of their ways" and showed a "lack of contrition and remorse."

Trump condemned the ruling as a "sham."

"This 'decision' is a Complete and Total SHAM," he said on his Truth Social platform, calling the judge "crooked" and the prosecutor "totally corrupt."

Trump's adult sons, Don Jr. and Eric, were each ordered to pay $4 million in the same ruling.

Trump could pay over $400 million including interest.

What is the civil fraud case against Donald Trump?

Trump had been accused of providing banks and others with fraudulent financial statements that inflated his wealth.

The civil case against Trump was brought by New York Attorney General Letitia James, who is a Democrat. She sued the former president in 2022 under a state law that allows her to investigate persistent fraud in business dealings.

Before the triral began, Engoron ruled that James had proven the statements were fraudulent and ordered that some of Trump's companies be removed from his control and dissolved. An appeals court put the ruling on hold.