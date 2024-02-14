NATO a 'sacred commitment'; Trump looks at it as a burden: US president Biden

NATO is a "sacred commitment" for the US, President Joe Biden has said as he slammed his predecessor Donald Trump for his recent remarks encouraging Russia to attack certain nations of the 74-year-old military alliance by calling the comments “dangerous” and “un-American”.

Biden said the remarks by Trump, his likely challenger in the November 5 Presidential polls, underscored the urgency of passing a USD 95 billion foreign aid package for US allies.

The bill just passed the Senate, but it faces political headwinds in the House.

At the White House on Tuesday, Biden said a failure to pass the package - which includes USD 60bn for Ukraine - would be "playing into Putin's hands".

"When America gives its word, it means something. When we make a commitment, we keep it. And NATO is a sacred commitment. Donald Trump looks at this as if it's a burden," Biden said.

"When he looks at NATO, he doesn't see the alliance that protects America and the world. He sees a protection racket. He doesn't understand that NATO is built on the fundamental principles of freedom, security, and national sovereignty," he added.

Speaking at a rally in South Carolina during the weekend, Trump said he would ask NATO allies to increase their defence spending or else encourage Russian President Vladimir Putin to invade those nations.

"You didn't pay? You're delinquent? No, I would not protect you. In fact, I would encourage them to do whatever the hell they want. You gotta pay. You gotta pay your bills," Trump said.

Trump, who is the frontrunner for the Republican Party's nomination, has called for NATO members to devote two per cent of their gross domestic product to defence.

In response, Biden said, "Because, for Trump, principles never matter. Everything is transactional. He doesn't understand that the sacred commitment we've given works for us as well. In fact, I would remind Trump and all those who would walk away from NATO, that Article 5 has only been invoked once, just once in our NATO history, and it was done to stand with America after we were attacked on 9/11."